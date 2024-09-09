Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nuvalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays began coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital raised Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NUVL

Nuvalent Price Performance

NUVL stock opened at $86.25 on Monday. Nuvalent has a fifty-two week low of $39.86 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.65.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts expect that Nuvalent will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nuvalent

In other news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $754,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,819. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $754,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,819. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $206,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,834 shares of company stock valued at $6,941,377 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVL. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Nuvalent by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after buying an additional 38,895 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,888,000 after acquiring an additional 18,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.