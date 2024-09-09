Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,058 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.57% of Eagle Point Credit worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter valued at $1,192,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 96,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 13.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 43,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.
Eagle Point Credit Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:ECC opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.76. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06.
Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.80%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Eagle Point Credit from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
About Eagle Point Credit
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.
