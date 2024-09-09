Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $1,048,728,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $627,399,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,678,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in KLA by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,008,000 after buying an additional 301,848 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at KLA
In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on KLA
KLA Price Performance
KLA stock opened at $702.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $796.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $751.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $896.32.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KLA Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KLA
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- AMD Stock: How Real Is The 85% Upside They’re Talking About?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Could Semtech Be the Next Big Thing in IoT and Smart Cities?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Medtronic Stock: Growth On Rise of the Cardiovascular Machines
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.