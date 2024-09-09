Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $1,048,728,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $627,399,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,678,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in KLA by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,008,000 after buying an additional 301,848 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $990.00 to $960.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KLA

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock opened at $702.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $796.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $751.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.