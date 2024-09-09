Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,539 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 181,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after buying an additional 45,434 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 397,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,919,000 after acquiring an additional 36,046 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 70,539 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 40,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 143,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBER opened at $70.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

