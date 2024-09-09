Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $263,192,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $176,753,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,596,000 after buying an additional 260,740 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,988,000 after buying an additional 184,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,862,000 after acquiring an additional 153,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $368.50 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $552.00 to $448.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $356.00 price objective (down from $404.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

