Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 2,711 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,019,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after buying an additional 5,546,855 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $172,887,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 12,282.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 468,567 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $201.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $205.95.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

