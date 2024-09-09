Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 455 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,046 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Salesforce by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $910,220,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $874,748,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total transaction of $1,437,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,732.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total transaction of $1,437,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,732.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,692 shares of company stock valued at $17,380,857 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.8 %

CRM stock opened at $245.90 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $235.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

