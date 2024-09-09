Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,181 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.5% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after buying an additional 3,795,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $7,844,757,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after buying an additional 5,875,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,051,613,000 after buying an additional 135,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $216.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $691.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $278.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.47 and a 200-day moving average of $193.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

