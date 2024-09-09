Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 250 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 32,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 32.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.62.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $830.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $799.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $762.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $863.85. The company has a market cap of $171.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.24, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.