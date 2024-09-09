Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,541 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,710 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $76.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $77.81. The stock has a market cap of $618.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 384,165 shares in the company, valued at $29,765,104.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,165 shares in the company, valued at $29,765,104.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $182,823,328.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at $47,687,998,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,510,437 shares of company stock worth $487,759,176. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

