Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Major Shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp Sells 5,033 Shares

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $101,414.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,546,408.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 5th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 13,500 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $258,795.00.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 2,900 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $55,245.00.
- On Thursday, August 29th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,600 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $68,904.00.
- On Monday, August 26th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,857 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $73,051.58.
- On Monday, August 12th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,516 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $66,804.00.
- On Wednesday, July 31st, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $59,100.00.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 35.1 %
Shares of WHLR stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,279,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,190. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $582.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13.
Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on WHLR
About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.