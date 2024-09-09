Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Major Shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp Sells 5,033 Shares

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $101,414.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,546,408.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 13,500 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $258,795.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 2,900 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $55,245.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,600 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $68,904.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,857 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $73,051.58.

On Monday, August 12th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,516 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $66,804.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $59,100.00.

Shares of WHLR stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,279,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,190. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $582.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLR Free Report ) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,912,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,041,184 shares during the quarter. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust makes up approximately 4.0% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned 49.85% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

