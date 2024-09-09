WhiteCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $293,784.90 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and $293,784.90 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00107771 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011697 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000155 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

