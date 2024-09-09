WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $0.0054

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $4.15 million and $269,649.27 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009969 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00108856 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011948 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000165 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.