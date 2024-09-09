Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on NIO (NYSE:NIO)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NIO. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.93.

NIO stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. NIO has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21). The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIO will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIO by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 244,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 158,231 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in NIO by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

