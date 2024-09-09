Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Gap Down to $254.60

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $254.60, but opened at $248.71. Workday shares last traded at $252.64, with a volume of 275,283 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Workday from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.56 and a 200 day moving average of $244.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $17,525,885.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $23,059,998.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $17,525,885.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,059,998.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 515,902 shares of company stock worth $117,998,849. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,183,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,406,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Workday by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

