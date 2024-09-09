Wrapped HBAR Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $14.00 million and $456,376.69 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get Wrapped HBAR alerts:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,437,065 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 277,239,877.3261739 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04964264 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $294,218.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

