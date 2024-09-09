X Square Capital LLC Boosts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for about 1.4% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 115.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.15.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $681.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $703.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $683.08. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $789.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

