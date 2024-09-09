X Square Capital LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up about 1.2% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 347.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,350.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,438.24.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,294.17 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $802.46 and a twelve month high of $1,380.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,276.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,263.94.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total transaction of $27,909,602.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,852,866.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total value of $27,909,602.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,852,866.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total transaction of $6,302,187.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,283 shares of company stock valued at $75,790,191. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

