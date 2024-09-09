X Square Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Chubb by 175,378.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Chubb by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $984,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $844,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.70.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,676,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,981 shares of company stock worth $9,504,054 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $287.50 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $202.55 and a twelve month high of $293.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.83.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

