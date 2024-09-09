X Square Capital LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $45,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $45,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 45,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $1,050,992.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,540.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 753,292 shares of company stock valued at $13,557,329. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS opened at $13.65 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Imperial Capital cut Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

