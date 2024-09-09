X Square Capital LLC Purchases 16,756 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

X Square Capital LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 53,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 37,654 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $1,563,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 20.4% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 108,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,365 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 169,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,681,000 after buying an additional 23,456 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 334,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,253,071,059. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 334,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,253,071,059. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,161,013 shares of company stock worth $129,356,749. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $52.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.58. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

