X Square Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EOG opened at $120.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.15. The company has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

