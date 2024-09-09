X Square Capital LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

X Square Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITB. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $117.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.06. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

