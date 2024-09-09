XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives $128.18 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.29.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 25,800.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPO opened at $101.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.17. XPO has a twelve month low of $65.80 and a twelve month high of $130.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

