XPO (NYSE:XPO) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.29.

XPO Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE XPO opened at $101.70 on Thursday. XPO has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $130.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.60 and its 200-day moving average is $114.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that XPO will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in XPO by 25,800.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

