Zcash Reaches Market Capitalization of $449.54 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Zcash has a market cap of $449.54 million and $45.95 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $27.53 or 0.00050045 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00037801 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00014735 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

