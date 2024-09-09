Zentry (ZENT) Price Hits $0.0160 on Top Exchanges

Zentry (ZENT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Zentry has a market cap of $92.67 million and $3.83 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zentry token can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zentry has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zentry Profile

Zentry’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.355925 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01566265 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $3,493,719.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zentry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

