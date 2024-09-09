Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.42.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZETA

Zeta Global Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,723,000 after purchasing an additional 431,077 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,208 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Zeta Global by 1,549.5% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,578 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,030,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,125,000 after buying an additional 77,962 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.