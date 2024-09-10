12,449 Shares in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Bought by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

