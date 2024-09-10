1,409 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GEV. Hsbc Global Res upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.28.

GEV opened at $201.81 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $204.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.67.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

