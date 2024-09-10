14,264 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Bought by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,133.5% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 44,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 41,111 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 100,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.9% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO opened at $131.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $592.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $86.96 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.68.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

