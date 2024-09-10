23,286 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,286 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 21.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 48,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter.

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $213.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $221.24.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

