26,185 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Acquired by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after buying an additional 8,186,198 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,498 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,988.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,996,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,942,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,947.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,633,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,625 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.