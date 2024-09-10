33,521 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 156.3% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $742.42 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

