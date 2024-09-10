45,000 Shares in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Acquired by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Wag! Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Insider Activity at Wag! Group

In related news, COO Dylan Allread sold 25,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $39,520.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 650,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,377.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dylan Allread sold 25,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $39,520.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,377.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder John P. Szabo, Jr. bought 90,000 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 660,000 shares in the company, valued at $930,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,845 shares of company stock valued at $164,506 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PET. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Wag! Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wag! Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

Wag! Group Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of PET stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Wag! Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $38.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 1,880.60% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Further Reading

