538,993 Shares in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER) Bought by Exane Asset Management

Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 538,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,938,000. Ferrovial comprises approximately 14.7% of Exane Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Exane Asset Management owned about 0.07% of Ferrovial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,282,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in Ferrovial in the second quarter worth approximately $43,583,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Ferrovial in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,691,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,119,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter worth $5,436,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Ferrovial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Ferrovial stock opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.88. Ferrovial SE has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $48.29.

Ferrovial Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Featured Stories

