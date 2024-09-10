5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at Desjardins

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on 5N Plus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on 5N Plus from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on 5N Plus

5N Plus Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of 5N Plus stock traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, hitting C$6.92. 52,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$2.99 and a 12-month high of C$7.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.50. The company has a market cap of C$615.33 million, a PE ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.57.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$102.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$91.45 million. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that 5N Plus will post 0.3715996 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,045.00. Company insiders own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

About 5N Plus

(Get Free Report)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.