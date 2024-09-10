7,860 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 123,713 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $250,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.21. The stock has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

