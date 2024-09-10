9,000 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of PFG stock opened at $79.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.88. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.21 and a 1-year high of $88.26. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PFG shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.