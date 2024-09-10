A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AMKBY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $7.06. 280,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,755. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S



A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

