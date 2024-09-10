Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.75-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.895-6.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.14 billion.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ ASO opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.91. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.93.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

