Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Increased to $376.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $376.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACN. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $353.41.

NYSE ACN opened at $341.71 on Friday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $214.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.84.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. Accenture’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total value of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,161.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $12,149,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,161.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

