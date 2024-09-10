Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

ACET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:ACET traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 237,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,457. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $117.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 39.4% in the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,948,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 833,333 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 85.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 74.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

