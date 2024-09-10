Adicet Bio’s (ACET) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 249.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACET. StockNews.com raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:ACET traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. 237,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,206. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a market cap of $117.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.79. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.77.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 330.6% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 609,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 467,898 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 478.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 113,115 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 2,728.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 362,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 349,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Adicet Bio by 790.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 409,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 363,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.