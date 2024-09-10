Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Get Adient alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADNT

Adient Stock Performance

NYSE ADNT opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.16. Adient has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $39.93.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adient

(Get Free Report

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.