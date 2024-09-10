Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 215.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,027 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $33,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $569.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $553.92 and a 200 day moving average of $519.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.52.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

