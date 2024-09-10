Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,004 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,511,473,000 after purchasing an additional 382,803 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $3,277,785,000. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Adobe by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,435,194,000 after buying an additional 244,008 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,388,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,424,799,000 after buying an additional 122,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.52.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $569.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

