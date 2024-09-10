Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s 5th Largest Position

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 3.0% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $20,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.6% in the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 41,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,855,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 692,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,266,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.5% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 117,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,135,000 after buying an additional 11,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.7% during the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $138.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.56. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

