Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.95.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Aemetis from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Aemetis from $8.25 to $7.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

AMTX stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $107.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.26. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $7.03.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 287.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 126,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 93,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 2,837.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 50,528 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA acquired a new position in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

