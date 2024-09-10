Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Laidlaw upped their price objective on Affimed from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Affimed Price Performance

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Affimed has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by $0.35. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 155.30% and a negative net margin of 2,922.74%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that Affimed will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Affimed

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Affimed by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 163,162 shares during the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

